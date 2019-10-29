Kincade Fire: Celebrity chef Guy Fieri feeds hungry firefighters in Sonoma County

MAP: Kincade Fire burn zone, areas under evacuation
A photo was posted on Facebook by Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore, showing Fieri with some of those first responders from the Sonoma County Fire District.
This isn't the first time Fieri has stepped up to help his community.
He provided Thanksgiving meals for Camp Fire victims back in November 2018.
Other celebrities have also stepped up to help during this disaster, including wrestler John Cena, who pledged to donate $500,000 to firefighters in California.
