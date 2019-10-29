Kincade Fire

Kincade Fire: Celebrity chef Guy Fieri feeds hungry firefighters in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- When exhausted firefighters who have been battling the massive Kincade Fire in Sonoma County needed a good meal, celebrity chef and Santa Rosa resident Guy Fieri stepped up to feed them.

MAP: Kincade Fire burn zone, areas under evacuation

A photo was posted on Facebook by Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore, showing Fieri with some of those first responders from the Sonoma County Fire District.

This isn't the first time Fieri has stepped up to help his community.

He provided Thanksgiving meals for Camp Fire victims back in November 2018.

Other celebrities have also stepped up to help during this disaster, including wrestler John Cena, who pledged to donate $500,000 to firefighters in California.

Click here for the latest evacuation and shelter information.

Get the latest developments on the Kincade Fire here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
geyservillewindsorhealdsburgsanta rosacelebritybrush firefirewildfiresonoma countykincade firefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KINCADE FIRE
Spare the Air Alert
Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones
Here are the fires burning in Bay Area today
MAPS: Kincade Fire size compared to other Bay Area regions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kincade Fire grows to 75,415 acres, 15 percent contained
MAPS: Kincade Fire size compared to other Bay Area regions
Kincade Fire Smoke Tracker: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Next wave of PG&E planned outages hit Bay Area
PG&E power outage timeline
Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones
MAPS: Bay Area counties impacted by PG&E outages
Show More
PG&E Outage: Marin County community finds refuge in family-owned market
John Cena pledges to donate $500K to firefighters in California
Police arrest man for allegedly stealing Kincade Fire evacuee's belongings
Here are the fires burning in Bay Area today
AccuWeather forecast: Critical fire conditions return today
More TOP STORIES News