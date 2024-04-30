Pacifica dog surfing competition saved after high costs almost drive it out of business

The annual World Dog Surfing Championships held in Pacifica has been saved through donations after high costs almost drive it out of business.

The annual World Dog Surfing Championships held in Pacifica has been saved through donations after high costs almost drive it out of business.

The annual World Dog Surfing Championships held in Pacifica has been saved through donations after high costs almost drive it out of business.

The annual World Dog Surfing Championships held in Pacifica has been saved through donations after high costs almost drive it out of business.

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- Over the past eight years, the annual dog surfing competition in Pacifica has become a favorite event for people around the world.

Scheduled to take place in summer, this year it was almost called off after organizers say the spiraling cost of doing business in the Bay Area saw their expenses rise more than 100% in recent years.

"Some of the costs are permitting fees. Some of the costs are additional expenses that we are required to do like porta potties, for example. And dumpsters," said A.K. Crump.

Crump works with Taste TV, the company that puts the competition on.

MORE: Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica

He says in order to offset some of those costs, the organization created a GoFundMe.

It's been so successful that Crump says the contest has been saved.

Welcome news to many, including Santa Cruz resident Steve Drottar and his dog Rosie.

"Rosie started surfing at about eight months old. First when she was seven (months), she started out on a standup paddle board and then after that we went to surf some little small waves in Santa Cruz, and then we've just been surfing ever since," Drottar said.

Rosie has participated in the event for the last two years.

And Steve says he was upset when he heard it might have been canceled.

MORE: Shelter dog went from no home to life as a champion

"It's a neat chance for people to see what you can do with a dog. What a dog's capable of. And the bond people have to surf with their dog is really amazing," Drottar said.

Beyond the good feelings, Steve says the competition also supports good causes.

Each dog competing comes with an entrance fee, all of which support local animal charities.

An experience Steve believes benefits everyone involved.

"There's a lot of camaraderie. Everybody's supportive. People get in the water and help each other with the dogs. It's a lot of fun," he said.

With the funding issue mostly resolved, the competition will happen in early August.

But for now, organizers say they just want to thank the community.

"A lot of people tell us this is their favorite event of the year. And some people actually arrange their travel plans to the Bay Area to coincide with it, so it means a lot," Crump said.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live