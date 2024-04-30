Nearly 200 people share, indulge in free sweets at SF's 'Cakechella'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Nearly 200 people showed up to share and enjoy free sweets on Saturday afternoon in San Francisco's Potrero del Sol Park.

The Cake Picnic was organized by Elisa Sunga, a San Francisco food and design guru who thought up the idea because, she said, "I want to eat cake!"

Taking in the throngs in the crowd and the dozens of cakes -- from Banana Nilla Crunch to Plum Galette to "I Would Die for Ube" to Orange Rosemary Bundt to varieties of chocolate too numerous to mention -- filling eight tables set up on the park's large patio, Sunga said, "It's my worst nightmare and a dream come true!"

Bakers and sweets enthusiasts brought all kinds of delicious samples to the Cake Picnic on Saturday, April 27, 2024 in San Francisco. (Leslie Katz/Bay City News)

A few weeks ago, Sunga (who has a baking website called saltedrye.com) assisted by San Francisco event planner Alex Piper, posted an online notice, inviting guests to an "Alice in Wonderland" treat-themed picnic, and requiring that they bring an entire cake.

They expected it would be an intimate affair.

Alex Piper, with parasol, and Elisa Sunga, to her right, organized the Cake Picnic, which drew many more people than they expected. ( (Leslie Katz/Bay City News)

"We thought about 20 people would show up, and we would stand around in a circle and we would talk about cake. But it exploded," said Sunga, event owner.

After some 300 people sent RSVPs, the pair nicknamed the gathering Cakechella.

On Saturday, about 180 participants checked in with cakes, either home-baked or purchased. Many waited patiently in line before adding their contributions to the abundant, mouth-watering display, then sat on blankets to wait again until the tasting began.

Hundreds came out to San Franciscoâ€™s Potrero del Sol Park near the Mission for the Cake Picnic on April 27, 2024. (Leslie Katz/Bay City News)

Sunga called a 10-minute photo-taking session before cake fans, divided into groups according to their time of arrival, could help themselves to free samples, for four minutes. Branded Cake Picnic boxes were provided.

"It was a free for all! I scoped out carrot cakes," said Kristen, who came from Stanford (she brought an almond, lemon and grape cake) with her friend Christine, who added, "I grabbed whatever cake I could! I just went for it. I'm overwhelmed and so happy!"

As the gathering cleared out, and picnickers had the opportunity to take more cake (there was plenty remaining after the timed sessions), Sunga jokingly deemed the Cake Picnic a success and said there is a good likelihood it may happen again.

