3 of 4 family members killed in Pleasanton car crash ID'd by coroner

Three of the four members of a Pleasanton family killed in a car crash last Wednesday have been officially identified.

Three of the four members of a Pleasanton family killed in a car crash last Wednesday have been officially identified.

Three of the four members of a Pleasanton family killed in a car crash last Wednesday have been officially identified.

Three of the four members of a Pleasanton family killed in a car crash last Wednesday have been officially identified.

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Three of the four members of a Pleasanton family killed in a car crash last Wednesday have been officially identified.

The Alameda County Coroner's Office identified the victims as: Tarun George, the father, and his two sons, 13-year-old Rowan and 9-year-old Aaron.

RELATED: Family of 4, including 2 kids, killed in Pleasanton crash on Foothill Road, police say

The coroner says a woman was burned too severely for an official identification.

She is believed to be the mother of the two children.

RELATED: Speed may have played role in Pleasanton crash that killed family of 4, police say

Police said last week one car was involved in the crash, which happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on Foothill Road near Stoneridge Drive. The road was closed until 7:20 a.m. Thursday.

Pleasanton police said speed may have been a factor in the crash.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live