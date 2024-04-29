3 of 4 family members killed in Pleasanton car crash ID'd by coroner

  • Watch Now

Monday, April 29, 2024
Family members killed in Pleasanton car crash ID'd by coroner
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Three of the four members of a Pleasanton family killed in a car crash last Wednesday have been officially identified.

The Alameda County Coroner's Office identified the victims as: Tarun George, the father, and his two sons, 13-year-old Rowan and 9-year-old Aaron.

The coroner says a woman was burned too severely for an official identification.

She is believed to be the mother of the two children.

Police said last week one car was involved in the crash, which happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on Foothill Road near Stoneridge Drive. The road was closed until 7:20 a.m. Thursday.

Pleasanton police said speed may have been a factor in the crash.

