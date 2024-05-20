Crew airlifts driver who slid down cliff in Sonoma County: VIDEO

First responders rescued a driver who went down the side of a Sonoma County cliff, video from the sheriff's department shows.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- First responders rescued a driver who went down the side of a cliff in the North Bay on Sunday.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Department released video of the rescue.

Responders got an alert from the car after a crash. A GPS on the car helped direct crews on where to go.

First responders found the car 200 feet from the road.

Crews used a helicopter and set up a rope system to rescue the driver, who had serious injuries, but is expected to survive.