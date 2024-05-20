SJ officer shoots, critically injures man repeatedly firing gun in apartment complex, police say

A man who was shot by police on Sunday afternoon in East San Jose remains in critical condition on Monday, authorities said.

A man who was shot by police on Sunday afternoon in East San Jose remains in critical condition on Monday, authorities said.

A man who was shot by police on Sunday afternoon in East San Jose remains in critical condition on Monday, authorities said.

A man who was shot by police on Sunday afternoon in East San Jose remains in critical condition on Monday, authorities said.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A man who was shot by police on Sunday afternoon in East San Jose remains in critical condition on Monday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Kollmar Drive, near Story Road and Capitol Expressway, after officers responded about 4 p.m. to reports of a man firing a gun.

"The potential for a mass tragedy last night was immense," said Acting Chief Paul Joseph of the San Jose Police Department on Monday. "This apartment complex was filled with people enjoying a warm Sunday evening. Families friends and children are safe one minute and the next in grave danger."

RELATED: Suspect accused of shooting 2 SJPD officers ID'd; had arrest warrants, police say

SJPD says the two officers that were injured in a shooting late Thursday night at a hotel are expected to survive. The suspect was identified during an afternoon press conference.

San Jose police say they were responding to a call that a man was actively shooting a gun from a vehicle behind the apartment complex.

"The anonymous reporting party called to report 'someone shooting bullets from a van.' Details later emerged that the suspect had also blocked access to the parking area to another neighbor and had brandished a firearm at her," Joseph said. "That neighbor was a mother returning home to her children in the apartment complex."

Police released video Monday afternoon showing what they say is the suspect shooting at two officers who responded. They say he then reloaded his firearm and went to a different area of the apartment complex.

Officers still heard gunfire as they looked for the suspect and then encountered him once again. They say he pointed the gun at an officer and approached him aggressively, that is

when police fired at him.

The suspect had multiple gunshot wounds.

ABC7 is not naming the suspect until he is formally charged.

Police say he has an extensive criminal history and convictions that keep him from owning firearms.

MORE: Longtime SJPD officer shot while on duty in stable but critical condition, authorities say

"This includes a prior conviction where the suspect was sentenced to 10 years in prison for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer while also in possession of a sawed-off shotgun and a stolen vehicle. The suspect is currently on active felony probation out of Santa Clara County for a different offense," Joseph said.

Police have not been able to interview that suspect while he is hospitalized, they say right now his motivation is still not known.

Three officers have been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.

The investigation is being done by the department's homicide unit and Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Joseph said it's also being monitored by the San Jose Police Department's internal affairs unit, the city attorney's office and the office of the Independent Police Auditor.

There were two shootings involving San Jose officers in 2023.

The third shooting involving San Jose officers in 2024 comes just 17 days after the second one.