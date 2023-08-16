An officer was shot and has been transported to the hospital after police responded to a family disturbance at an apartment complex and were met with gunfire, SJPD says.

Officer shot responding to family disturbance at San Jose apartment complex, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- An officer was shot by a suspect at a San Jose apartment complex near I-280 Wednesday morning, SJPD says.

There is a large police presence in the area of Auzerais Ave. and Race St. where officers responded to a report of a family disturbance.

When officers arrived and contacted the residents, they were immediately shot at.

Police say that the officer who was shot was taken to a local hospital, but there is no word yet on their condition.

Sergeant Jorge Garibay said police believe the suspect is "contained" but not in custody. They are trying to determine if there was any return fire from police.

California Highway Patrol says that the Meridian Ave. offramp on Northbound I-280 has been shut down.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as the active investigation continues.

MORE: Police investigating double homicide after 2 found dead in San Jose apartment

This is near the area of a double homicide earlier in August where two people were found dead in an apartment complex on Parkmoor Ave. No suspect has been arrested.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.