  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police investigating double homicide after 2 found dead in San Jose apartment

KGO logo
Saturday, August 5, 2023 12:26AM
San Jose police investigating double homicide
EMBED <>More Videos

San Jose police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead in an apartment building Friday.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead in an apartment building Friday.

Officers made the discovery while conducting a welfare check at an apartment complex on Parkmoor Avenue near Interstate 280.

They were the 23rd and 24th homicides of the year, police said.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW