Police investigating double homicide after 2 found dead in San Jose apartment

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead in an apartment building Friday.

Officers made the discovery while conducting a welfare check at an apartment complex on Parkmoor Avenue near Interstate 280.

They were the 23rd and 24th homicides of the year, police said.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

