Kincade Fire

Kincade Fire in Sonoma County now 84 percent contained

By Liz Kreutz
HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters have gained even more ground on the Kincade Fire. The massive blaze is now 84 percent contained.

On Monday, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has announced that all evacuation warnings have been lifted and all checkpoints.

RELATED: How to help Californians impacted by the Sonoma County fire

A new resource for those affected by the Kincade Fire opened Monday in Sonoma County as crews continue to make progress to contain the destructive fire.

Sadly, Sonoma County has been through this before, but that does mean many agencies know what they're doing and how to help folks impacted the Kincade Fire. The county is quickly setting up a resource center for anyone impacted by the fire to come and get support. That includes a kit that can help them clean up their home, information on how to get CalFresh benefits or start the rebuilding process.

This is a difficult time for so many, but still the community is coming together. Over the weekend, hundreds of people in Windsor gathered together to say thank you to all the first responders who saved lives and property.

"They saved our town! Thousands of firefighters stayed here and save our town. No words," said Windsor resident Lee-Ann Peoples.

The resource center is at the Healdsburg Community Center. It will be open through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's open to anyone impacted by the fires, not just those who lost their homes.

"This is a resource center, a one stop shop that you can come to without having to go over here, and there and everywhere else," Healdsburg Mayor David Hagele said. "We've got it all here."

MAP: Kincade Fire burn zone, areas under evacuation

State and county agencies will be available to help people impacted regardless of immigration status.

Services include Permit Sonoma, which can help people understand the permitting process to rebuild their home, the Economic Development Board to help local businesses, and the Community Development Commission to help people with housing needs. Translation services will be offered.

Mental health services are also available.

"We've been through this," Hagele said, "But we know how to bounce back, and this is part of it."

GO HERE for the exact locations, a live map, and other evacuation details.

Get the latest developments on the Kincade Fire here.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
healdsburgfiresonoma countykincade fire
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KINCADE FIRE
Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones
'Sonoma Pride' beer returning
MAPS: Kincade Fire size compared to other Bay Area regions
Anxiety runs high for Kincade Fire evacuees who were among last to get PG&E service restored
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Election Day: Races worth following on Bay Area ballots
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
SF father loses third son to gun violence at Halloween Orinda party shooting
AccuWeather forecast: Holding pattern
Livermore neighbors want restrictions on short-term Airbnb house rentals
2019 Election: Breaking down San Francisco's propositions
2019 Election: San Francisco mayor's race preview
Show More
2019 Election: SF District Attorney candidates
Eric Paschall, Warriors turn back Blazers for first Chase Center win
Everything you need to know about 'The Little Mermaid Live!'
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
'Sonoma Pride' beer returning
More TOP STORIES News