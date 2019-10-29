Kincade Fire

Police arrest man for allegedly stealing Kincade Fire evacuee's belongings

FAIRFIELD, Calif. -- Fairfield police on Monday arrested a man on suspicion of stealing a bag containing personal belongings from a Marin County woman whose family had been evacuated because of the Kincade Fire in the North Bay, a police lieutenant said.

The woman stopped at a restaurant in the 3500 block of Nelson Road while driving through Fairfield en route to a temporary residence, Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen said.

MAP: Kincade Fire burn zone, areas under evacuation

While the woman was eating, a man stole the woman's bag when she wasn't looking. The restaurant manager reviewed video and found footage of the theft, and Fairfield police were notified.

As the woman was dropping off information to management at the restaurant in case her bag was found, she saw the man who took her bag, Jacobsen said.

Police were called to the restaurant, and Officer Keith Pulsipher found the suspect and the woman's bag that still contained her laptop, checking account information and other personal items, Jacobsen said.

WATCH: Harrowing dashcam video shows San Francisco firefighters driving into flames, embers hitting windshield

The woman and her family resumed their travel to a temporary home, and the suspect, Shawn Spontini, 59, of Fairfield, was booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of felony theft and four outstanding warrants, Jacobsen said.

Fairfield police know Spontini from prior contacts that include drug and trespassing violations, Jacobsen said.

Police thanked the victim for contacting them and the restaurant management for quickly reviewing the video that helped return the woman's personal belongings.

Click here for the latest evacuation and shelter information.

Get the latest developments on the Kincade Fire here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fairfieldtheftarrestevacuationbrush firefirewildfirekincade firefirefightersmarin county
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
KINCADE FIRE
Kincade Fire grows to 75,415 acres, 15 percent contained
Here are the fires burning in Bay Area today
Free or discounted resources for those impacted by Kincade Fire, PG&E outages
Kincade Fire Smoke Tracker: Current Bay Area air quality levels
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kincade Fire grows to 75,415 acres, 15 percent contained
Next wave of PG&E planned outages hit Bay Area
PG&E power outage timeline
Kincade Fire Smoke Tracker: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones
MAPS: Bay Area counties impacted by PG&E outages
Here are the fires burning in Bay Area today
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Critical fire conditions return today
LIST: School closures due to Kincade Fire, PG&E Power Shut off
Kincade Fire: Chilling video shows firefighters driving into flames
NCAA to allow athletes to cash in on their fame
Grandfather of toddler who fell from cruise ship and died charged
More TOP STORIES News