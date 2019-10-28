Kincade Fire

Kincade Fire Smoke Tracker: Check current Bay Area air quality levels

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Smoke from the massive Kincade Fire in Sonoma County is billowing across the Bay Area, prompting a Spare the Air alert for the entire region.

Though it's mostly being pushed over the Pacific Ocean due to strong winds or is aloft over the region, the air district says localized impacts closest to the fire continue. Winds are expected to shift to the northwest starting Monday afternoon and smoke is expected to impact the entire Bay Area, especially the North Bay, San Francisco and the East Bay.

"Air quality is expected to be unhealthy Monday due to smoke from the Kincade Fire and potentially other local fires," said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Bay Area Air District. "It is critical that residents follow evacuation orders and instructions from local health officials to protect their health."

