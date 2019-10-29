Businesses offer free goods and services for Kincade Fire, power outage evacuees and first responders

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Throughout the Bay Area, emergency response teams have fought long and hard against the raging fires, and public services and nonprofit organizations have stepped in to help those in need. Also stepping up are private businesses that are offering fire and outage victims, evacuees, and first responders free or discounted resources to get them through this trying time.
Here's a list of some of the companies offering help. Be sure to visit the links or call the companies' phone numbers for more information.
MUSEUMS AND ENTERTAINMENT
SF MOMA
sfmoma.org
(415) 357-4000
According to their Twitter account: "This week, our permanent collection on Floor 2 will be free to the public through Friday, November 1. We hope that these galleries can offer a place for reflection as we all find ways to cope with the impact of the fire and smoke."
CALIFORNIA ACADEMY OF SCIENCES
calacademy.org
(415) 379-8000
According to their Twitter account: "Tomorrow through Friday (10/29-11/1), we're offering free admission to current mandatory fire evacuees-simply check in at our ticket windows with a valid ID/proof of address. Our hearts are with all those affected. "
HOME
FREE LANDSCAPING DESIGN FROM THE SONOMA-MARIN WATER SAVING PARTNERSHIP
savingwaterpartnership.org
After those who are able return to their homes, the Sonoma-Marin Water Saving Partnership, along with other local agencies, are offering free landscaping plans and other assistance so that homeowners can create native, water-efficient yards.
TESLA SOLAR & POWER WALL
tesla.com
According to Elon Musk's Twitter account: "If you're directly affected by wildfire power outages, Tesla is reducing Solar + Powerwall prices by $1000 as of today."
FOOD AND FOOD STORAGE
AMY'S DRIVE THRU
amysdrivethru.com
(707) 755-3629
According to their Twitter account: "#KincadeFire Our hearts are with everyone in our community impacted by the fires. We're open during our regular hours today in Rohnert Park and are offering free entrées to those who have been affected by the fires and first responders. #SonomaStrong #SonomaCounty"
GOOD EGGS
goodeggs.com
(415) 483-7344
According to their website: "Power out? We want to help. If you're impacted by the blackout, it's important to keep your fridge and freezer closed so your food stays fresh for as long as possible. If you have a cooler you can also move food there. To help you out, we added an ice pack product that you can add to your order for $0.01. You can also use the promo code HERETOHELP to cover your delivery fees or add some some prepared foods and staples. Hang in there!"
SELF-CARE
24 HOUR FITNESS - PETALUMA
24hourfitness.com
(707) 789-9050
According to this Facebook post (and verified by ABC7 News): "Non-member firefighters and evacuees can use facilities free of charge."
COMMUNICATIONS
VERIZON
According to their website: "Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers impacted by the Tick and Kincade wildfires will receive unlimited calling, texting and data 10/28 - 11/3."
AT&T
According to their website: "To keep AT&T wireless and AT&T PREPAID customers in areas directly affected by the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, California connected during this difficult time, we're providing unlimited talk, text and data access by issuing credits and waiving overage charges."
HOTELS AND LODING (for humans and animals)
According to The Examiner, some hotels and motels in San Francisco are offering discounted rates and free parking to fire evacuees. Those interested in staying outside of the fire zone should call the hotel directly and ask if there are special rates. Evacuees should also contact info@hotelcouncilsf.org.
BECK'S MOTOR LODGE
becksmotorlodge.com
(415) 621-8212
Discounted rooms at $80 per night (subject to availability).
HOTEL ABRI
hotelabrisf.com
(415) 392-8800
Discounted rooms at $99 per night (subject to availability).
OMNI HOTEL
omnihotels.com
(415) 677-9494
Half-price rate of $169 per night for displaced families (subject to availability).
AIRBNB
According to their website: "In the aftermath of a disaster, people use Airbnb's Open Homes program to offer free, temporary housing to those who need it. This includes relief workers, neighbors who've had to evacuate, and others impacted by the event."
VCA ANIMAL HOSPITALS
vcahospitals.com
According to their Twitter account: "More than a dozen wildfires are burning in California. Thousands of pets have been forced from their homes. We proudly offer FREE BOARDING at ALL California hospitals for evacuated families. #vcacares #KincadeFire #GettyFire #californiawildfires INFO: http://bit.ly/wildfire1028"
We will continue to update this list as we receive word of more businesses offering assistance to those affected by the fires.
