Here are the fires burning in Bay Area, Southern California today

The Kincade Fire has scorched 76,825 acres and is only 30 percent contained as it continues its destructive path across Sonoma County.
LATEST
Wednesday:
Officials investigating reports of fake firefighters near Kincade Fire in Sonoma County
Kincade Fire grows to 76,825 acres, 30 percent contained as Red Flag Warning takes effect
Getty Fire: Mandatory evacuations continue amid strongest Santa Ana winds of season
Kincade Fire flames visible from 80 miles away in San Francisco: VIDEO
Simi Valley brush fire burns 1,300 acres near Ronald Reagan Library amid extreme red flag conditions
Getty Fire: Dashcam video shows electrical arc, explosion that started Southern California blaze
Tuesday:
Kincade Fire Maps: Here's how much ground the wildfire would cover in other parts of Bay Area
Kincade Fire grows to 75,415 acres, 15 percent contained as Red Flag Warning takes effect
Kincade Fire: Celebrity chef Guy Fieri feeds hungry firefighters in Sonoma County
Police arrest man for allegedly stealing Kincade Fire evacuee's belongings
Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones in Sonoma County
Getty Fire: Firefighters continue efforts to prevent blaze from rekindling ahead of Santa Ana winds
John Cena pledges to donate $500K to firefighters in California
Monday:
Kincade Fire in Sonoma County grows to 66,000 acres, 5 percent contained
Kincade Fire Smoke: Check current Bay Area air quality levels
Harrowing dashcam video shows San Francisco firefighters driving into flames, embers hitting windshield
SKY7 shows heavy Kincade Fire smoke over San Francisco, Oakland
PG&E crews spotted near Vallejo fire, Cal Maritime deals with aftermath, students sent home
Kincade Fire: Chicago couple's smoky wedding photo at Sonoma County vineyard goes viral
SKY7 shows Kincade Fire smoke sitting heavily over Sonoma County
Blaze burns along 405 Freeway near Getty Center, destroys homes in LA
Kincade Fire burns 107-year-old cattle ranch in Sonoma County
Sunday:
Incredible video shows battle to save Windsor from Kincade Fire in Sonoma County
'Leave Now': New wildfire breaks out in Santa Rosa prompting emergency evacuations
Kincade Fire: Firefighter airlifted to hospital as containment drops to 5 percent, 54,000 acres burned
4 homes damaged as wind propels fire in Milpitas
Evacuations ordered for Martinez fire with 'rapid spread'
New evacuation order for parts of Lafayette near Highway 24 due to fire
Kincade Fire: Soda Rock Winery in Healdsburg burns to the ground
Timelapse video shows Kincade Fire quickly spreading at Geyser Peak in Healdsburg
Kincade Fire: Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa evacuated due to threat from wildfire
Fires cause I-80 closure in Vallejo, evacuation of Cal Maritime
Vallejo fire: Harrowing video shows flames on both sides of I-80
Evacuation orders in Oakley lifted, Clayton still in effect
Kincade Fire burns in Sonoma County: PHOTOS
MAPS
Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones in Sonoma County
