Kincade Fire survivors witness damage, losses for first time

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Ramona Hall's family home is perched on the top of Pine Flat Road above Healdsburg. Sadly, it did not survive the Kincade Fire. On Friday, she invited us along as she saw her property for the first time."Here Mr. Edwards, here kitty, kitty," said Hall.Ramona Hall was looking for her cat Mr. Edwards where her family compound once stood. But she found nothing left here, most of it charred by the fire.Luckily, everyone who lives there, her parents and sister got out safely on Friday before the Kincade Fire moved through.Ramona struggled to find anything she could salvage."I really want to get in there and dig through. I want to see to see if anything survived," said Hall.For now, Ramona and her family are staying in a hotel in Healdsburg, complements of a local nonprofit. She's not sure what the future may bring.Ramona tells us her family home site has been there since 1911 and has seen four fires and countless evacuations, but nothing like the Kincade Fire.