Landscaper asks customer to bury dead pet, instead buries his 1-year-old daughter

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has the details.

Eyewitness News
NEW MEXICO --
A New Mexico landscaper asked a customer if he could bury a dead pet in his backyard - but what he really buried was far more tragic.

Thurman Dunn says he was on vacation last month when his landscaper and neighbor, David Zuber called asking he could bury his cat in Dunn's yard.

However, when Dunn returned from vacation, authorities knocked on his door. The told him Zuber had actually buried his one-year-old daughter, Anastazia.

Zuber and his girlfriend were arrested last week, and were charged with child abuse resulting in death.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
baby deathchild abusearrestNew Mexico
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect in death of Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona identified
Obama housing chief Julián Castro launches 2020 campaign
Police say Utah teen crashed car during 'Bird Box Challenge'
Curry scores his way into 3rd place for career 3-pointers
Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy skies
911 audio shows panic after woman in coma gave birth
Novato standoff ends peacefully after police say man was threatening people
Recruits that graduated with Davis cop killed in ambush remember her as determined
Show More
Warning for pet owners who use dog walking apps after dog walker arrested for animal cruelty
Costco 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese sells out
New details emerge of Davis Police Officer's ambush murder
Rare penny found in lunch money sells for more than $200K
Teacher Crisis: Keeping educators in the Bay Area
More News