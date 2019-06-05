Lanes reopen after bus fire on I-280 near Portola Valley

Bus is Burning.

Alpine Road exit off 280 right now. pic.twitter.com/lRAH3yLY2U — Steve Jurvetson (@FutureJurvetson) June 5, 2019

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- All lanes were reopened on Interstate 280 after a commuter bus caught fire prompted the closure of two lanes in Portola Valley on Wednesday morning, authorities said.The fire was reported on Highway 280 near the Alpine Road off ramp, according to the CHP.The CHP said the fire spread to nearby grass, which prompted the closure of the two lanes and the Alpine Road off ramp.The Alpine Road off ramp is expected to reopen by 2:30 p.m., according to the CHP.The CHP said the commuter bus is contracted to Apple.There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the incident.The condition of the bus driver is unknown.The CHP said the cause of the fire is also unknown.