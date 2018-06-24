LASD investigating shooting death of man at family's campsite in Calabasas

CALABASAS, Calif. --Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was camping with his two young daughters and other family members in Calabasas Friday.
Authorities said they received a call about the shooting around 4:44 a.m. in Malibu Creek State Park. When deputies arrived at the campsite in the 1900 block of Las Virgenes Road, they found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body.
Authorities said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and that it appeared that the man had been camping with his family. According to investigators, he was shot in front of his 2 and 4-year-old daughters inside his tent.
The coroner identified the man as Tristian Beaudette, 35, of Irvine.
K-9s were brought out to the scene to comb the area for clues as the search for the suspect got underway Friday morning. Detectives had no information on a possible motive.
Investigators said no one else was injured and no suspect information was immediately available.
The park's 63 camp sites would be closed for a week, authorities said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help his wife Erica and their two daughters. Click here if you'd like to help.
The family released a statement on Sunday evening:
"We are heartbroken by the loss of our beloved friend, husband, and father, Tristan Beaudette, whose life was tragically cut short by a senseless act of gun violence while on a camping trip with his two young daughters. The grief and trauma this loss has caused our close-knit family is indescribable.
Tristan was universally admired by his friends and family. A scientist who loved cooking and microbrews, Tristan was happiest out in nature, and spent every chance he could hiking, biking, snowboarding, and camping with his family. Married to his high-school sweetheart, Tristan was a supportive and generous husband, a full partner in every sense of the word. His selfless devotion to his children came naturally, and Tristan found true joy in all aspects of being a father.
We are grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of support we have received in the wake of our loss. Knowing that Tristan's deep kindness touched so many people is a comfort during this extremely difficult time. Tristan is and always will be a part of our family.
We urge any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact the LA County Sheriff's office at (323) 890-5500."