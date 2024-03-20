Former Santa Clara Co. Sheriff Laurie Smith loses appeal in civil corruption case

Former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith lost an appeal of a civil corruption case that disqualified her from public office.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The former Santa Clara County Sheriff lost an appeal of a civil corruption case that disqualified her from public office.

In 2022, Laurie Smith was found guilty on six corruption and misconduct counts.

She argued that because she retired before the conviction, the proceedings that disqualified her from public service were no longer necessary.

Former Santa Clara Co. Sheriff Laurie Smith has been found guilty on all six corruption and misconduct counts in her civil corruption trial.

But appellate judges disagreed in a ruling last week.

Smith has not commented on the ruling.

