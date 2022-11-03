Former Santa Clara Co. sheriff found guilty of all counts in corruption, misconduct trial

The I-Team's Dan Noyes was the only reporter to question the former Santa Clara County sheriff following her resignation amid a corruption trial.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Former Santa Clara Co. Sheriff Laurie Smith has been found guilty on all six corruption and misconduct counts in her civil corruption trial.

She resigned her office on Monday ahead of the jury's decision.

Smith was the first female sheriff in the state and her long tenure is now over in a cloud of scandal.

The lawyer for the sheriff had moved to have the case thrown out late Monday afternoon, while the jury was still deliberating. However, the verdict was returned before this could happen.

Smith could face criminal charges involving the same issues - accusations that she provided concealed carry weapons permits in exchange for political donations or other favors.

Acting Sheriff Ken Binder released the following statement following the verdict: "The actions of a few people are not a reflection of the great work that our deputies do every day. The men and women of the Sheriff's Office are looking forward to new beginnings, with the Sheriff election coming up next week."

