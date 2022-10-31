Santa Clara Co. Sheriff Laurie Smith resigns amid corruption trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith is stepping down from her position amid an ongoing corruption trial.

RELATED: Sheriff's candidate, retired judge call for Santa Clara County sheriff to resign

She informed the board of supervisors that she has resigned her office effective immediately, according to a letter obtained by the ABC7 News I-Team Monday.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Undersheriff Ken Binder has been named acting sheriff until a new sheriff is elected or appointed by the board, the sheriff's department announced.

EXCLUSIVE: Santa Clara Co. Sheriff's boyfriend testifies in her corruption trial

This comes as the jury is deliberating in Smith's corruption trial. She faces five charges in connection with campaign donations and concealed carry weapons permits, and one charge over her handling of the Andy Hogan case, a jail inmate badly injured during a mental health crisis.

On Monday afternoon in court, attorneys are discussing whether Smith's retirement could affect the corruption case. The penalty if found guilty was removal from office, but now, she has resigned.

The I-Team's Dan Noyes is in court Monday afternoon and will report back with developments.

VIDEO: Santa Clara County sheriff dodges I-Team questions about bribery scandal

Take a look at for a look at more stories by Dan Noyes and the ABC7 News I-Team.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live