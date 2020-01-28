LIVE: San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru, Lefty O'Doul's owner arrested by FBI

Corruption charges against SF Dept of Public Works Director ⁦@MrCleanSF⁩ and restaurateur Nick Bovis - honest services wire fraud, max 20 yrs in prison; Nuru also charged in 2nd complaint after allegedly sharing details of investigation despite promising to cooperate w/FBI pic.twitter.com/yL4cCsh22X — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) January 28, 2020

Supervisor Matt Haney has released the following statement regarding charges against @MrCleanSF pic.twitter.com/1Jtqa2vlEV — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) January 28, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru has been arrested Monday by the FBI on corruption charges.The allegations concern "honest services wire fraud," which carry a maximum 20 years in prison.Nuru was also charged in a second complaint after allegedly sharing details on the investigation despite promising to cooperate with the FBI, authorities said at a press conference on Tuesday.He was released on a $2 million bond after appearing in court.Businessman and owner of Lefty O'Doul's, Nick Bovis, was also arrested in the probe, ABC7 News has confirmed.Bovis was arrested Monday and appeared in court Tuesday, when he was released on a $2 million bond.