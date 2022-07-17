1 dead, 2 hurt in triple shooting at Livermore bowling alley, police say; suspect still at large

1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Livermore bowling alley, police say

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are looking for the suspect involved in a triple shooting inside a bowling alley in Livermore Saturday night.

It happened as families were gathering at Granada Bowl.

One of the victims, a 28-year-old man, died at the scene. Two others were also shot.

They are both listed as "stable" at the hospital.

Police say the incident started as an argument in the bar area around 6 p.m.

That argument turned into a physical fight, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot three people before taking off.

"We believe that they kind of knew each other, but what caused the verbal altercation that led to the physical altercation and ultimately the shooting -- we don't know exactly what it was," Sgt. Steve Goard said. "At this point we are allowing the progress to unfold, and tie everything together so we can get the person."

Police say they are currently pursuing several leads on who the suspect might be.


