Livermore neighbors want restrictions on short-term Airbnb house rentals

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- The shooting in Orinda has raised fear and concern with some neighbors in the East Bay. They want to see regulations for short term rentals, like Airbnb in their city.Some North Livermore neighbors who chose to remain anonymous, have concerns about short term house rentals in their neighborhood."There were people inebriated outside, it was not what you want," said one neighbor.Their complaints surround one home which they say is frequently rented on Airbnb, sometimes to groups of people.'The fear we have, it only takes one bad one to cause a disaster," a neighbor said."What happened in Orinda really brought this to the forefront," another neighbor said.The Halloween Party Shooting at an Orinda Home rented on Airbnb has raised anxiety levels.We found several hundred homes in Livermore available on Airbnb. Currently, the city has no rules or regulations for short term house rentals. But Vice Mayor Bob Carling says that could change."We could impose a 30 day minimum for residential stays for short term rental units," said Carling."We don't want to see a ban, it's not about stopping the system, we just don't think non-hosted rentals are safe," said a neighbor.Matt Alexander owns the rental home which neighbors have concerns about. He says he's making some changes."We've pared back how often we do it, having smaller groups and monitoring more tightly but at the end of the day, certain people aren't going to like it," said Alexander.The City of Livermore may consider short term house rental legislation in January.