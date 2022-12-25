Pilot injured in small plane crash near Livermore airport, official says

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- One person was sent to the hospital after a small plane crashed in Livermore late Saturday afternoon, fire officials said.

The call to Livermore- Pleasanton Fire department came in around 4:55p.m.

It happened on Rutan Drive near a RV Storage facility about a mile from the Livermore Municipal Airport.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Image following plane crash at building of RV Storage in Livermore, Calif. on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department

The Alameda County Fire Department removed the pilot from the heavy damaged plane. They were taken to Eden Medical Center. Their condition is serious but not life threatening, an official said.

RV Storage did not sustain any damage to the building.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.