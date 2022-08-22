Officials identify 3 killed in Watsonville plane collision

The NTSB said it could take up to two years for a final report on the investigation following a plane collision in Watsonville that killed three.

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities on Monday released the identities of the three people killed in a collision between two planes in Watsonville.

They have been identified as 75-year-old Winton resident Carl Kruppa, 67-year-old Winton resident Nannette Plett-Kruppa, and 32-year-old Santa Cruz resident Stuart Camenson.

RELATED: Watsonville plane crash - expert says bigger plane was coming in to land too fast; 3 killed

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.

The NTSB said on Friday it could take up to two years for a final report of the investigation to be issued.

The collision happened as the two planes were attempting to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport on Thursday, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday.

VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows aftermath of deadly Watsonville plane crash

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. Thursday involving a single-engine Cessna 152 with one person aboard and a twin-engine Cessna 340 with two people aboard as both planes were on their final approaches to the airport at 100 Aviation Way, Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Ian Gregor said.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live