Watsonville plane crash: Surveillance video captures aftermath of deadly mid-air collision

Multiple fatalities were reported after two planes collided at Watsonville Municipal Airport on Thursday.

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Multiple fatalities are reported after two planes collided while attempting to land at the same time at Watsonville Municipal Airport just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

California Highway Patrol said that at approximately 2:56 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a report of a midair planes collision at the Watsonville airport.

According to a representative from the Federal Aviation Administration, the two planes involved were a twin-engine Cessna 340 and a single-engine Cessna 152.

No injuries were reported to anyone on the ground.

CHP is assisting and will be closing several roads on the north side and northwest of Watsonville Airport:

Buena Vista Drive at Calabasas Road

Freedom Boulevard at Buena Vista

Buena Vista Drive and Manfre Road

This is a developing news story. ABC7 News will update as soon as more information becomes available.

