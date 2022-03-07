San Francisco startup re-engineering tree cells to help fight climate change

Living Carbon in San Francisco is re-engineering the cells of certain poplar and pine trees so that during photosynthesis, they're able to break down a naturally occurring toxic byproduct with less energy, thereby helping them to grow faster and to store more carbon.
600 trees have already been planted in Oregon with a goal to plant over a million acres. At that scale, it's estimated the cell-modified trees could offset about 2% of all global emissions.
