environment

San Francisco startup re-engineering tree cells to help fight climate change

By
EMBED <>More Videos

SF startup re-engineering tree cells to help fight climate change

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We know that plants and trees are important because they produce oxygen while absorbing carbon dioxide. With cell manipulation, there are early signs this benefit can be made even better.

Living Carbon in San Francisco is re-engineering the cells of certain poplar and pine trees so that during photosynthesis, they're able to break down a naturally occurring toxic byproduct with less energy, thereby helping them to grow faster and to store more carbon.

600 trees have already been planted in Oregon with a goal to plant over a million acres. At that scale, it's estimated the cell-modified trees could offset about 2% of all global emissions.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscooregonstartupenvironmentbuilding a better bay areabiotechnologytechnologyscienceclimate change
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENVIRONMENT
Youth activists fight to stop oil drilling in Contra Costa Co.
Seawater desalination could expand in CA
Official: Bleak snowpack survey is 'one step short of catastrophe'
This Design House Is Taking Upcycling to the Next Level!
TOP STORIES
Ex-UFC champ Velasquez denied bail in SJ shooting case
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
CA's average gas price hits new record high with $5.28 a gallon
You can now order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests
Missing SF college student found dead in Central Valley: Sheriff
Florida to recommend against Covid-19 vaccine for healthy children
BART partially restores service on Richmond line
Show More
Bay Area priest on a mission bringing aid to Ukraine
CA school kids face racist insults during soccer game in Concord
Housing advocates seek funding to repeal CA law with racist roots
Supreme Court won't review decision freeing Cosby from prison
Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year
More TOP STORIES News