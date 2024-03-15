Here's every product our locals love

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

ABC's "Localish Life" is a show made for and hosted by locals, and we asked people for recommendations on their favorite products. Whether it's a gift they gave recently or a toy they bought their pet - here's what they had to say.

Amazon Zwilling Henckels Knife Set $179.94 Shop now at Amazon

Our locals love this knife set for its durable build, saying each knife is built to last. You'll get 14 knives in total, including a chef's knife, pairing knife and utility knife. They're dishwasher safe, come in. a convenient knife block for storage and are razor sharp, according to the brand.

Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Layering Necklaces $14.95 Shop now at Amazon

This gold pendant makes a great gift, according to our locals. It's gold-plated and comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee if you're not happy with your purchase.

Amazon Maraná Chocolate Cusco $37.99 Shop now at Amazon

Peruvian chocolate is the "best chocolate in the world" according to our locals. This deep rich dark chocolate is both vegan and gluten-free. It's made from native cocoa beans, sourced from three regions of Peru. We recommend this combination pack, which lets you sample chocolate from all three regions.

Amazon Sam Edelman Women's Hazel Pump $144 to $150 Shop now at Amazon

These pumps are both stylish and comfortable. You can shop them in various sizes and colors, and they're built from 100% leather, according to the brand.

Amazon LW Pet Hol-ee Roller Puzzle Ball $9.95 Shop now at Amazon

This puzzle ball can keep your pet entertained for hours, according to locals we interviewed. It's made from durable natural rubber which is gentle on your dog's gums, according to the brand. Shop it in multiple sizes, depending on your dog's breed.



