Baldwin's Book Barn features more than 300K books

By Amanda Brady
WEST CHESTER, Pa -- Baldwin's Book Barn has been a West Chester, PA, a staple since 1934. It's home to more than 300,000 used books, including rare and old literature.

The oldest book they have is from the 1600s. The barn is a book-lover's dream with every category imaginable.


The barn was established by William Baldwin where he sold not only books, but general goods.

When William passed the barn has been passed through the family. The store draws bring people from far and wide to see the amass of books.


Baldwin's Book Barn | Facebook | Instagram
865 Lenape Rd, West Chester, PA 19382

