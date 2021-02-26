Bite into a 30-pound Jumbo Bagel at O'Bagel in Hoboken New Jersey

By Miguel Amaya
HOBOKEN, New Jersey -- At O'Bagel, in Hoboken, New Jersey, bigger does mean better.

Since 1995, the family-owned bagel shop has gained recognition for its over-the-top creations, specifically their 30-pound Jumbo bagel.

"Our jumbo bagels are what put us on the map. I was like, how could we be unique to ourselves and that's when the jumbo bagel came in," said Stephen El-Hassan, owner of O'Bagel.

The massive and customizable bagel, which is water-boiled and baked in their 500-degree oven, can feed 15-20 people.

Related: New Jersey brewery honors Black history month with special beer series

In addition to their in-house bagel options and their popular jumbo bagel, O'Bagel is now sharing their family recipe with the launch of their O'Bagel Mix.

"Everyone should have the opportunity to consume the best bagel around and that's O'Bagel. Last year with COVID it came down to: how can we serve the masses without people driving and coming here themselves? Now with our mix, you can have O'Bagel from the comfort of your own home," said El-Hassan.

Each bag of O'Bagel Mix can make six standard bagels or one jumbo bagel.

With the launch of the O'Bagel mix, El-Hassan is thrilled to share his family recipe with the world and bring a taste of Hoboken to families around the country.

"We focus on the bagel itself and we take that with great pride. When a customer comes in, we want them to leave happier than when they came in," said El-Hassan.

