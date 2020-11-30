OAKLAND, Calif. -- Cat Town in Oakland, California is unique and not just because it's a cat-sized city built for furry occupants. In addition to the scaled-down models of popular Oakland landmarks, Cat Town has also taken traditional cages out of the equation. They house rescue cats in "studios" and even have a "quiet zone" for stressed cats.
Their goal is to reduce the euthanasia rate in the city of Oakland and the surrounding Bay Area. They do so by providing a calm and welcoming environment for stray cats and anyone looking to adopt a pet.
Cat Town is open to the public with available appointment times as well, taking great care to match people with the perfect cat for them.
Visit here for more information.
Oakland-based 'Cat Town' is a cat-sized city for rescue pets
LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More