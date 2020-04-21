community strong

Meet the Eagle Scout sewing hundreds of face masks during the virus outbreak

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- An Eagle Scout from Texas City is taking the Boy Scout motto "do a good turn daily" to heart.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began to impact his community, high school junior Austin Montalbano wanted to do something to help.

He sat down at his mom's sewing machine and began to produce cloth face masks, which are now recommended for public use by the CDC.

In just a few short weeks, Austin donated hundreds of masks to his local food bank, medical clinics, a dental clinic, a dialysis center, and friends and family.

As word began to spread about Austin's efforts, he started getting new requests for face masks. His goal now is to produce 100 masks a day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas cityface maskcommunity strongcoronavirusmore in commonpandemicfood bankktrkboy scoutslocalishcovid 19
COMMUNITY STRONG
An East Bay family-owned grocery store gives back to their community
Principal & teacher homeschool students and their own kids
East Bay neighbors create a backstage experience in their front yards
Houston flight attendant sings to help nervous passengers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tesla sues Alameda Co. over COVID-19 restrictions, Musk threatens to move HQ out of CA
Doctors ask for transparency on what hospitals have received FDA approved drug for COVID-19
Surfer dies after shark attack off Santa Cruz coast, officials say
Gov. Newsom formally endorses Joe Biden for president
Silicon Valley engineer forced to return millions he received for promised ventilators
Little Richard, rock 'n' roll pioneer, dead at 87
Coronavirus: Tesla to sue Alameda Co. over public health order, CEO Musk says
Show More
FDA authorizes 1st antigen test with rapid results
'San Jose Al Fresco:' City's plans for post-pandemic business
Mick Jagger, Quincy Jones react to the death of Little Richard
Newsom hints Phase 3 of reopening CA is closer than we thought
Longtime Santa Rosa pie shop closes due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News