Experience a Victorian Christmas in San Francisco at the Great Dickens Christmas Fair

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Great Dickens Christmas Fair transforms San Francisco into the world of Charles Dickens.

It is a Christmas event unlike any other in the world.

"We have more of the characters of Charles Dickens novels brought to life than any other theatrical production or European Christmas fair," explained Executive Director Kevin Patterson. "It is really a blend of a juried craft show, environmental theater and a living library brought to life of Charles Dickens works. We find that when people come to the Dickens Christmas Fair, they immediately determine that it is a new tradition for them. They come back year after year as the thing that really kicks off their holidays and gets them in the spirit."

Patterson's family began the Victorian Christmas experience in 1970 on the Embarcadero.



From there, it has grown to a 3.5-acre mini London right in the Cow Palace exhibition halls.



"There's over 800 performers at 100 handcrafted booths and over a dozen eateries and Old English pubs," Patterson said. "We invite people to come and be in costume or come as they are and enjoy the holidays with us as if they were in the Victorian era on Christmas Eve."

There's something very old fashioned about Christmas.

Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" shares the story of the true meaning of Christmas and if you're lucky, you can live that story.

The Great Dickens Christmas Fair brings that idea to life.



For more information on the annual event, visit the Great Dickens Christmas Fair's website by clicking here.
