Colorado man goes fly fishing on an iceberg

By Michael Koenigs
Arkansas River, COLORADO -- Cade Peirce and his wife Morgan enjoy exploring the Colorado outdoors with their children. During one weekend getaway, Cade managed to hitch a ride on an iceberg while fly fishing. Although he failed to catch any fish, he had an unforgettable excursion along the river. The Peirce family believes it's crucial to bring kids along for as many nature adventures as possible.

During COVID there's no better time to get out into nature and have an unforgettable adventure. Each weekend, the Pierce family tries to find a new spot to explore.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorksportsfishinglocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oakley school board makes hot mic comments about parents
Timeline of back-to-back Bay Area storms
Medical images show COVID attacking body, new study finds
Mixed reaction after California unveils COVID-19 stimulus plan
Protest leads young CA BLM activist on journey to family's past
Santa Clara Co. to expand vaccination eligibility
Political expert says recall election would be '3-ring circus'
Show More
NASA rover streaks toward a landing on Mars
70% of continental US covered in snow: NWS
Large flower bloom wows drivers on Highway 1
Ted Cruz said he was escorting daughters to Mexico amid storm
COVID-19 updates: In-person learning to resume in Berkeley next month
More TOP STORIES News