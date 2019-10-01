Giant statues of 42 U.S. presidents are hidden on a farm in rural Virginia

After a Colonial Williamsburg park housing the busts went bankrupt, a gentleman involved in the creation of the park decided he couldn't crush them as he was directed. So he bought some land in rural Virginia and that's where the statues currently sit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
president barack obamapresident donald trumplocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd anniversary of Las Vegas shooting renews gun control debate
SFO makes changes to free parking
AccuWeather Forecast: Slight warming trend begins
Bay Area officer performs mid-flight life-saving efforts after failed vacation
JUUL pulls funding for effort to overturn SF's vaping ban
VIDEO: Catering cart loses control at O'Hare International Airport
Local restaurant owner explains why so many SF restaurants are closing
Show More
East Bay Sikh community mourns fallen Texas sheriff's deputy with candlelight vigil
SF biotech startup claims to have created drink that could prevent hangovers
Lender accused of not keeping agreement
Controversial boulders removed from SF street
PHOTOS: Warriors Media Day event at Chase Center
More TOP STORIES News