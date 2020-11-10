localish

Heroic Gardens steps into the backyards of veterans in need

Some say gardening is a therapeutic and healing art form.

That is why Heroic Gardens' mission is to bring gardening to the communities of local Veterans.


The organization wants to help Veterans learn how to grow hope by stepping into the backyards of veterans in need and beautify their surroundings.


They aim to show appreciation for their service by connecting the great people that have served this country with plants and nature.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
This tattoo studio is believed to be haunted!
Witches paddle for a good cause!
Cheesesteak meets pizza in an epic foodie collaboration
Barrier-free COVID testing and mental health screenings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
GOP tries again to get SCOTUS to ax Obamacare
Low-temperature coolers: Next weapon in the fight against COVID-19
School official resigns over wife's 'racist' tweets
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Vatican faults many for McCarrick's rise, spares Francis
COVID-19 updates: SF Board of Education to consider plan to reopen schools in January
AccuWeather forecast: Cold morning again, milder afternoon
Show More
Newsom says restrictions coming as COVID-19 cases climb
Newsom 'open' to meet with family of man shot, killed by Vallejo PD
New social media platform with no fact-checking on the rise
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
U.S. Figure Skating Championships to move from SJ to Vegas
More TOP STORIES News