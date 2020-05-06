Houston nonprofit surprises families with $500 Walmart gift cards

HOUSTON, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions of people, and many families are struggling just to get by.

ECHOS, Epiphany Community Health Outreach Services, in Houston, Texas, has helped people for nearly two decades. But since the pandemic began, the nonprofit has been focused on financial and rent assistance, and their drive-through food pantry.


Recently the United Way and the Greater Houston Community Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund gave ECHOS funding, and the group used the money to purchase $500 gift cards from Walmart.

Volunteers kept the surprise under wraps, and they handed them out to families who had no idea what was coming.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncoronavirusmore in commonfamilyktrkwalmartcovid 19 pandemicnon profitlocalishcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF may follow stricter order than Newsom's CA reopening, health official says
Coronavirus News Live: SF health officer answers stay-at-home guideline questions
Speeding surges during CA's shelter-in-place order, CHP says
Calls mount to close live animal markets in Bay Area amid COVID-19 crisis
'Depression-era numbers': Recovery will take years, Newsom warns
Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' COVID-19 findings killed
WATCH TOMORROW: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Show More
'Super Science with Drew': Tornado in a bottle
Coronavirus: Marin County eyeing May 18 reopening for retail
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Gap reopening 800 stores in May
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News