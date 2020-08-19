Missouri City girl has mission to give books to 1 million kids

MISSOURI CITY, Texas -- Khloe Moutra first met Missouri City, Texas Police Officer Jessica Berry a few years ago. She noticed the officer's long braid right away but was too scared to say hello.

Khloe and her grandmother, Billye, visited the Missouri City Police Department and met with Berry. And from there, they developed a special friendship.

Khloe's grandmother wanted her to trust the police and go to them during an emergency, so she asked what officers could do to engage with kids.

She and Khloe came up with the idea to collect books and give them to police officers who could hand them out at community events and emergency scenes.

"My goal is to give 1 million books to 1 million kids!" Khloe said.

Khloe used her money that she had been saving to start a program called A Book and A Smile to give books to families who couldn't get them at libraries due to the pandemic.

Her program has grown, and she's been giving books to the Missouri Police Department and other organizations.

Her story got the attention of Disney. They loved it so much they gave Khloe 1,000 children's books to give back to other kids.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missouri citybooksreadingall goodktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's who has received the COVID-19 vaccine in SF so far
2 more storms in Bay Area weather forecast this week
Woman who lost 9 family members to COVID questions vaccine rollout
Chaos erupts during anti-mask protest at mall
Tanya Roberts dead after premature death announcement
Did you meet Alex Trebek on Jeopardy? We would like to hear your memories
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots both over $400M
Show More
Deadly hit-and-run on NYE sparks blame game among CA officials
Biden, Trump warn of high stakes of Georgia Senate runoffs
I-TEAM: CA vaccine advisory committee warns of COVID vaccine delay
Businesses share lessons for opening amid COVID-19 pandemic
CA doctors explain why flu numbers down while COVID-19 rages
More TOP STORIES News