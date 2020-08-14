Danay & Ginny were able to tell their stories about the creative Little Free Libraries. We can't wait to see how the story comes out.— Danay (@readingheart) July 31, 2020
TY @ABC30 @ENPFresno @readingheart are trying to make Fresno county a beautiful place to get free books
Learn more: https://t.co/tDy9x312Ix pic.twitter.com/y0sMnpbiSS
This 13-year-old girl is making sure every kid has a chance to read a book!
At 8-years-old, Danay started her non-profit called Reading Heart, intending to get every kid a book. Partnering with the local newspaper, Reading Heart is taking old newspaper bins and transforming them into Little Free Libraries. The results are amazing!
