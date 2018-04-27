What: 5 children killed in school shooting
When: 1989
Where: Cleveland Elementary School in Stockton, Calif.
As the nation debates how to stop school gun massacres, we look back at the mass shooting that ushered in the modern era of gun control in California. It happened in 1989, before the unimaginable became routine.
RELATED: Bay Area students hold moment of silence on Columbine anniversary
Click here for more stories and videos related to school shootings.
LOOKBACK: The deadly school shooting that launched California's ban on assault weapons
SCHOOL SHOOTING
More school shooting
Top Stories
More News