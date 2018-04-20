SCHOOL SHOOTING

Bay Area students hold moment of silence on Columbine anniversary during national school walkout

Bay Area students are taking part in a national school walkout to demand tighter gun control on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting tragedy that left 12 students and a teacher dead nearly two decades ago. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A high school walkout is taking place around the country to demand tighter gun control on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting tragedy that left 12 students and a teacher dead on April 20, 1999.

From the North Bay to the South Bay, students are on the move marching to push for tighter gun control.

At least 100 students from San Jose's Notre Dame High School gathered at San Jose City Hall wearing orange -- the color of the anti-gun movement.

Columbine High School students volunteer in the community every year on the anniversary of the school shooting to honor those lost in the tragedy.



The students held a moment of silence to honor victims of gun violence.

Notre Dame students left class at 10 a.m., joining tens of thousand of others across the county in this national day of action.

Thousands of Bay Area students walked out of class on Wednesday as part of a nationwide day of action against gun violence.



They marched, chanted and some held signs with anti-gun messages like one that read, "thoughts and prayers don't save lives."

This is the second nation-wide walkout since the mass shooting in February at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 students and educators dead.

Some students ABC7 News spoke with said they want to honor all lives lost to gun violence and want to send a message to politicians that change needs to start now. "We're walking to amplify the voices of those affected. We're here to stand up and see the change we want to see in the world because if we're not going to take a stand who else is," student Astrid Domniguez said.

