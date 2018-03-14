  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
SCHOOL SHOOTING

VIDEO: Bay Area students take a stand against gun violence

Thousands of Bay Area students walked out of class on Wednesday as part of a nationwide day of action against gun violence. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thousands of Bay Area students walked out of class on Wednesday as part of a nationwide day of action against gun violence and to honor the lives lost in the Florida high school shooting.

PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
