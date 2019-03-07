7 On Your Side

Is a home security system the right protection for your home?

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney spoke with Bay Area Consumers' Checkbook, Kevin Brasler, about home security systems. Is it right for you? What are the benefits? And what are the alternatives?

By and Justin Mendoza
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Having a home security system gives us a sense of safety and security, so how do you find the best one for your family? Is it the right protection for your home?

Kevin Brasler, Executive Editor of Bay Area Consumers' Checkbook stopped by the ABC7 News studios, and helped us look into a home security system.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Here is a link to the Bay Area Consumers' Checkbook study exclusive for ABC7 News viewers.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

