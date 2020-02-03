feel good

Woman finds missing dog on Florida beer cans promoting shelter dogs

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Four Manatee County shelter dogs were picked to have their pictures on Motorworks Brewing beer cans, with the goal to help them get adopted.

"It was pretty much everywhere over the internet," said Monica Mathis.

Mathis, who is from Minnesota, saw the story while scrolling through Facebook. It didn't take her long to notice something that others didn't.

As she scrolled, she saw the familiar face of a terrier mix dog that she's been searching for, for three years

"And I saw one of the dogs on there and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, that looks like my dog,'" she said.

RELATED: Brewery features dogs up for adoption on beer cans

Mathis said she recognized Day-Day as the dog she helped deliver as a puppy, who she said was a member of her family that went missing from her Iowa home in 2017.

"I searched for her, I called shelter and couldn't find her at all and eventually I moved back to Minnesota," Mathis said.

Day-Day did have a microchip with Mathis' name, but the information on it was outdated.

Luckily she did, however, still had the paperwork to prove to Manatee County Animal Services that Day-Day was actually her dog Hazel.

"It's just such a lucky, amazing story," Mathis said.

It's not clear how hazel got from Iowa to Florida, but Mathis got to see Hazel via FaceTime for the first time in years.

RELATED: Senate unanimously passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony

The nonprofit Friends of Manatee County Animal Services will cover the cost of transporting Hazel to Minnesota.

"Just this chance to be able to have her come home is amazing. I'm just so happy that I'm getting her back," Mathis said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsminnesotaiowafloridadoglost and foundcraft beeru.s. & worldbeerfeel goodlost petpet adoption
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
High school graduation goes digital!
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
Hey Larry, Call My Play! Twins Marissa and Mikaela perfect the Stephen Curry dribble drill... blindfolded!
Hey Larry, Call My Play!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News