Society

Massachusetts boy celebrating birthday, organ transplant anniversary gets phone call from International Space Station

SAN FRANCISCO -- It's a special week for a boy from Lowell, Massachusetts who got an out-of-this world surprise.

RELATED: Kids can watch astronauts reading stories from space while home from school due to COVID-19 pandemic

Not only did Lucas St. Onge turn 9 years old on Thursday, he's also celebrating four years since he survived a multiple-organ transplant.

Lucas had always dreamed of meeting an astronaut.

On Thursday, he got his wish.

He received a phone call from the International Space Station. Capt. Chris Cassidy was on the other end of the line and wished Lucas a happy birthday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymassachusettschildrenbirthdayu.s. & worldastronautspaceinternational space stationfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New rules for California churches in the works, Newsom says
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Memorial Day Weekend activities: What's allowed and what's not amid COVID-19 crisis
Suspects taken into custody after destructive chase in LA
SF summer camps to reopen next month amid COVID-19, mayor says
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
See's reopens San Francisco, Los Angeles candy kitchens
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
As Memorial Day tempts people outdoors, coronavirus rebound feared
Coronavirus updates: State guidelines for reopening churches coming soon, Newsom says
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
More TOP STORIES News