dog

Tennessee dog inherits $5 million in owner's will

By Ashley Siu
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You've heard the saying, "A dog is a man's best friend."

A man from Nashville, Tennessee loved his dog so much, he made her the beneficiary of a trust fund.

When Bill Dorris passed away late last year, his 8-year-old border collie Lulu inherited $5 million.

Dorris' will named his friend, 88-year-old Martha Burton, as Lulu's official caretaker. The will also states that Burton will be reimbursed for reasonable monthly expenses.

Burton said she often looked after Lulu while Dorris was away for business.

"I don't really know what to think about it, to tell you the truth," she said when asked about Dorris' decision. "He loved the dog."

Burton said there's no way she and Lulu could ever spend the entire inheritance, but she joked that she'd like to try.

She said she will make sure Lulu is happy and loved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstennesseemoneypetsdogu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOG
Video shows man's tearful reunion with dog who saved his life
Rescue dog helps save owner's life during stroke
First dogs Major and Champ arrive at the White House
NJ cop adopts puppy rescued by fellow officers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marin couple shorted $500K in appraisal, say race was a factor
Trump defense team takes the impeachment stage | LIVE
WATCH TODAY: Medical experts answer COVID-19 vaccine questions
Vigil held for father killed by driver in stolen car in SF
'Vaccine loophole' lets fitness instructors go ahead of others
Bay Area waitress opens up after owner defends BLM mask policy
COVID-19 live updates: San Mateo Co. to expand vaccine eligibility
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Break from rain today, weekend unsettled
'Imagine from Home': How to make Disney-inspired art projects
EDD cuts off man's benefits, accuses him of being in jail
Biden administration to admit migrants waiting in Mexico
California Dreaming: Cultural diversity in the Golden State
More TOP STORIES News