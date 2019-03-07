Oakland man pleads not guilty to punching conservative on UC Berkeley campus

An Oakland man, whose altercation with a conservative activist was caught on camera, is no longer welcome at UC Berkeley.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A man accused of punching a conservative activist at the University of California at Berkeley is now banned from the campus.

Zachary Greenberg pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to three felony counts.

RELATED: Video shows young conservative activists being assaulted on U.C. Berkeley Campus

Prosecutors say he's the man seen in a video attacking Hayden Williams in February.

Williams was at UC Berkeley recruiting members for a conservative group.

RELATED: Suspect in assault caught on video on UC Berkeley campus arrested

The attack left him with a black eye.

Williams' attorney, Harmeet Dhillon, talked about the video to reporters after the hearing.

"It's actually sickening to watch it. It's outrageous that a man who is exercising his rights on the UC campus is assaulted and subject to physical threats. "

Greenberg was ordered not to contact Williams and he's not allowed within 100 yards of the UC Berkeley campus.

Greenberg's attorney reminded people that her client is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
