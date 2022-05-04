salesforce

What we know about the man who free climbed Salesforce Tower

The man who posted on Instagram as he ascended is Maison Des Champs, a rock climber who calls himself the "Pro-Life Spiderman."
By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Maison DesChamps scaled the exterior of San Francisco's 1,070-foot Salesforce Tower in what he explained on his Instagram page as an anti-abortion protest. In that video, he railed against a particular OB/GYN in Washington, DC.

A man who calls himself the Pro-Life Spiderman free climbed all the way up San Francisco's Salesforce Tower Tuesday morning.



The I-Team's Dan Noyes looked deeper into DesChamps' social media. Turns out he's an avid climber who calls himself "Pro-Life Spiderman."

But last August, DesChamps climbed the exterior of the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas to protest COVID-19 mask mandates and the lockdown. After, he spoke at a small demonstration and burned a mask saying, "We have to keep fighting for our rights and our freedoms."

DesChamps says he was born and raised in Michigan, moved to Santa Clarita in California when he was 16, and now attends UNLV as a finance major.

He was cited and released from custody on Tuesday afternoon, according to San Francisco police.

Take a look at the full story and video about Maison DesChamps, the self-proclaimed "Pro-Life Spiderman," here.

