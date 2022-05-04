What we know about the man who free climbed Salesforce Tower

VIDEO: Man free climbs 1,070-foot Salesforce Tower in SF
The I-Team's Dan Noyes looked deeper into DesChamps' social media. Turns out he's an avid climber who calls himself "Pro-Life Spiderman."
But last August, DesChamps climbed the exterior of the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas to protest COVID-19 mask mandates and the lockdown. After, he spoke at a small demonstration and burned a mask saying, "We have to keep fighting for our rights and our freedoms."
DesChamps says he was born and raised in Michigan, moved to Santa Clarita in California when he was 16, and now attends UNLV as a finance major.
He was cited and released from custody on Tuesday afternoon, according to San Francisco police.
