Man free climbs 1,070-foot Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, taken into custody

Police say that around 9:21 a.m., officers were flagged down about a person climbing the building.
Officers observed the man on the side of the building several floors up. He appears to be wearing climbing gear.
There are street closures in the immediate area and authorities are asking people to stay away from the scene.
Officers attempted to make contact with the climber as he ascended to safely remove him from the building.
According to Salesforce's website:
- Salesforce Tower is 1,070 feet tall with 61 stories and 1.4 million square feet of office space.
- It takes 39 seconds to travel by elevator from street level to the 61st floor.
- Salesforce Tower's foundation is socketed into bedrock, more than 318 feet in the ground.
- 12,000 tons of steel were used in the construction of Salesforce Tower.
- It took over 2.5 million man hours for the construction of Salesforce Tower.
Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
San Francisco Fire is on scene with other Public Safety Agencies at 415 Mission, Sales Force Tower for a reported climber climbing the 60 floor tower. This person is placing firefighters lives and the publics safety at risk. AVOID THE AREA and join us in condemning this action. pic.twitter.com/QDpkfrYs4E— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 3, 2022
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live