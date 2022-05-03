Man free climbs 1,070-foot Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, taken into custody

SKY7 image of an individual climbing up the Salesforce Tower on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A man who free climbed all the way up San Francisco's Salesforce Tower Tuesday morning has made it to the top of the building, where he was met by authorities and taken into custody.

Police say that around 9:21 a.m., officers were flagged down about a person climbing the building.

Officers observed the man on the side of the building several floors up. He appears to be wearing climbing gear.

There are street closures in the immediate area and authorities are asking people to stay away from the scene.

Officers attempted to make contact with the climber as he ascended to safely remove him from the building.

According to Salesforce's website:

  • Salesforce Tower is 1,070 feet tall with 61 stories and 1.4 million square feet of office space.

  • It takes 39 seconds to travel by elevator from street level to the 61st floor.

  • Salesforce Tower's foundation is socketed into bedrock, more than 318 feet in the ground.

  • 12,000 tons of steel were used in the construction of Salesforce Tower.

  • It took over 2.5 million man hours for the construction of Salesforce Tower.


Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.


