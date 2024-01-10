SF to require window inspections on high-rise buildings built after 1998

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You may remember how winds blasted holes into several skyscrapers in downtown San Francisco early last year.
Now, city leaders say changes are being made.
High rises built after 1998 will now be required to have window inspections every five years.
A San Francisco Board of Supervisor's Committee just passed the policy.
Building owners will have to do visual checks every five years and a more comprehensive inspection every 10.
