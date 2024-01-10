  • Watch Now

SF to require window inspections on high-rise buildings built after 1998

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Wednesday, January 10, 2024 12:28AM
San Francisco high-rise building built after 1998 will now be required to have window inspections every five years.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You may remember how winds blasted holes into several skyscrapers in downtown San Francisco early last year.

Now, city leaders say changes are being made.

High rises built after 1998 will now be required to have window inspections every five years.

A San Francisco Board of Supervisor's Committee just passed the policy.

Building owners will have to do visual checks every five years and a more comprehensive inspection every 10.

